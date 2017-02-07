Bellator MMA returns to Italy on April 8

Bellator MMA returns to Italy on April 8

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: MMA Mania

Bellator 176 and Bellator Kickboxing 5 will both take place at Pala Alpitour in Torino, Italy on one night: Saturday, April 8, 2017. Live Bellator MMA action will immediately be followed by a kickboxing card, with broadcast details for both shows to be revealed at a later date.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MMA Mania.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News More 14 hr Battle Tested 9
News Mom calls cops on topless sunbather (Aug '10) Mon Suntan Phart 74
News Your View: Climate book documents threat to sur... Jan 9 Fartosaurus Rex 3
News Is Donald Trump America's Milosevic? Jan '17 DeathToUSA 6
News Italy the Land of Art, Food, and Debt (Sep '11) Jan '17 edna19 10
News Italy's Tuscany always on my mind (Aug '12) Jan '17 edna-m 5
News Italy's Defender Matteo Darmian Is Of Armenian ... (Jun '14) Dec '16 Alexander AKOPIAN 9
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. American Idol
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Gunman
  2. Syria
  3. Tornado
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Kanye West
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,496 • Total comments across all topics: 278,654,977

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC