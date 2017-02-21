AWARD Rachel and Pete Grinnall, with Hannah Robinson, collecting the award in Italy.

The fourth European Pool and Spa Awards took place at Forum Piscine, in Bologna, Italy, earlier this month, and were organised by the European Union of Swimming Pool and Spa Associations . Complete Spas, based at Cadbury Courtyard, Blackminster Business Park, received a Gold Award in the Domestic Hot Tub category, with husband and wife team Pete and Rachel Grinnall, along with office manager Hannah Robinson, travelling to Italy to pick up the award.

