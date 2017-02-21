Apple Consultant Arrested For Murder After Wife Vanishes During Cruise

A German tech consultant was detained at Rome's Ciampino airport by Italian officials early this week after his wife vanished from their vacation cruise and he failed to tell anyone. Daniel Belling, 45, wife Li Yinglei, 36, and their two young children began a 10-day Mediterranean cruise Feb. 10 on the Magnifica cruise ship in Civitavecchia, Italy, the Irish Times reported.

