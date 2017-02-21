Apple Consultant Arrested For Murder ...

Apple Consultant Arrested For Murder After Wife Vanishes During Cruise

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Switched

A German tech consultant was detained at Rome's Ciampino airport by Italian officials early this week after his wife vanished from their vacation cruise and he failed to tell anyone. Daniel Belling, 45, wife Li Yinglei, 36, and their two young children began a 10-day Mediterranean cruise Feb. 10 on the Magnifica cruise ship in Civitavecchia, Italy, the Irish Times reported.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Switched.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News More Feb 7 Battle Tested 9
News Mom calls cops on topless sunbather (Aug '10) Feb 6 Suntan Phart 74
News Your View: Climate book documents threat to sur... Jan '17 Fartosaurus Rex 3
News Is Donald Trump America's Milosevic? Jan '17 DeathToUSA 6
News Italy the Land of Art, Food, and Debt (Sep '11) Jan '17 edna19 10
News Italy's Tuscany always on my mind (Aug '12) Jan '17 edna-m 5
News Italy's Defender Matteo Darmian Is Of Armenian ... (Jun '14) Dec '16 Alexander AKOPIAN 9
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Syria
  2. Iraq
  3. North Korea
  4. Libya
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,260 • Total comments across all topics: 279,143,028

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC