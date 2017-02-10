Amri lived in my home - Italian woman

Berlin, February 10 - German daily Bild on Friday quoted a 22-year-old Italian woman called Jessica as saying that Anis Amri, the Tunisian behind the December terrorist attack on a Berlin Christmas market in which 12 people died, lived at her home near Rome for a spell. Amri was killed by police in northern Italy later in December.

