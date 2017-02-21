Aide plays down reports Italy's Renzi wants June elections

A close ally of former Italian prime minister Matteo Renzi on Friday dismissed media reports that Renzi plans to try to bring down the government and push for an election by June. FILE PHOTO: Outgoing Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi gestures during the bell ceremony, to signify the start of the first cabinet meeting of the newly appointed Italian Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni, at Chigi Palace in Rome, Italy December 12, 2016.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.