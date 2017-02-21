Ageless Keanu Reeves and 13 More Cele...

Ageless Keanu Reeves and 13 More Celebrities Who Might be Time Travelers

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: TechEBlog

Hanging in the Uffizi Gallery in Florence, Italy, is this painting from 1530 entitled "Portrait of a Man," one of which many internet users believe must depict Hollywood actor Keanu Reeves on a time travel mission.

Start the conversation, or Read more at TechEBlog.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News More Feb 7 Battle Tested 9
News Mom calls cops on topless sunbather (Aug '10) Feb 6 Suntan Phart 74
News Your View: Climate book documents threat to sur... Jan '17 Fartosaurus Rex 3
News Is Donald Trump America's Milosevic? Jan '17 DeathToUSA 6
News Italy the Land of Art, Food, and Debt (Sep '11) Jan '17 edna19 10
News Italy's Tuscany always on my mind (Aug '12) Jan '17 edna-m 5
News Italy's Defender Matteo Darmian Is Of Armenian ... (Jun '14) Dec '16 Alexander AKOPIAN 9
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Iraq
  4. Libya
  5. North Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,996 • Total comments across all topics: 279,166,656

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC