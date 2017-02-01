Aeroflot A321 near Venice on Aug 19th...

Aeroflot A321 near Venice on Aug 19th 2015, near collision with military formation

An Aeroflot Airbus A321-200, registration VQ-BOI performing flight SU-2597 from Venice to Moscow Sheremetyevo , departed Venice's runway 04R and was cleared to climb to 4000 feet on the standard instrument departure route ROSKA6X. Due to thunderstorms in the vicinity the crew requested to deviate around the weather by continuing straight ahead.

