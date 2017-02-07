46 arrested in anti-Camorra op

46 arrested in anti-Camorra op

Naples, February 7 - Carabinieri police in the southern town of Casal di Principe near Naples arrested on Tuesday 46 suspected members of the powerful Casalesi clan of local crime syndicate Camorra. Some of the suspects allegedly belonged to the Casalesi clan's Venosa-Schiavone faction and managed an online gambling racket, extorting 60% of proceeds from local retailers, particularly in the area of Caserta, according to investigators coordinated by the DDA anti-Mafia department in Naples.

