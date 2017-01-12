Zayn Malik's Birthday - See His Hotte...

Zayn Malik's Birthday - See His Hottest Pics From 2016

Happy birthday, Zayn Malik! The sexy singer who's stolen the hearts of just about everyone, including Gigi Hadid, turns 24 today, Jan. 12! And, we're celebrating his special day in the best way ever! We've rounded up Zayn's hottest pics from 2016 for your viewing pleasure! Check them out, here! 2016 has been the year of Zayn Malik ! And, today is a very special day, because the former One Direction singer turns 24! Where has the time gone?! It's no doubt Z has had a rollercoaster of a year - From his relationship with sexy model, Gigi Hadid , 21, to his multiple magazine covers, and how can we forget about his epic music career?! We've broken down his year in photos, and you can check them all out in our gallery above! At the end of 2015, Z and his now girlfriend, Gigi , were spotted gazing into each other's eyes in a car outside LA celeb hot spot, the Nice Guy, in Nov. and the dating ... (more)

Chicago, IL

