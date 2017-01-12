We're not sure we would recommend Jam...

We're not sure we would recommend James McAvoy's 'bulk up quick' regime

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Hillingdon Times

Playing the lead role in a dark, hard-hitting movie about personality disorder sounds like a tough enough job for any professional actor - but playing nine? In last year's Split, X-Men star James McAvoy plays Kevin, a man whose dissociative identity disorder sees him identify with nine completely different personalities. And with those characters raging between a nine-year-old boy, to an obsessive kidnapper, to a prim English lady named Patricia, it's no surprise he had to keep himself in top form.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hillingdon Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Your View: Climate book documents threat to sur... Jan 9 Fartosaurus Rex 3
News Is Donald Trump America's Milosevic? Jan 4 DeathToUSA 6
News Italy the Land of Art, Food, and Debt (Sep '11) Jan 1 edna19 10
News Italy's Tuscany always on my mind (Aug '12) Jan 1 edna-m 5
News Italy's Defender Matteo Darmian Is Of Armenian ... (Jun '14) Dec '16 Alexander AKOPIAN 9
News Anthony's gets its brick oven, looks to open in... (Mar '16) Dec '16 Downtown Mistake 8
News Modern Democracy Has Plenty of Trump Precedents Nov '16 PolakPotrafi 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. South Korea
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,756 • Total comments across all topics: 277,856,853

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC