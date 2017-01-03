Watford veteran who fled Italian prisoner of war camp donates to earthquake-stricken village
A British veteran who was sheltered by an Italian family after he fled a prisoner of war camp is showing his gratitude by helping people whose homes were destroyed by a recent earthquake. The son of well-known Watford doctor C L Batteson, Eric Batteson, now aged 97, was captured in 1942 and taken to the Sforzacosta prison camp in Macerata in central Italy.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Watford Observer.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Your View: Climate book documents threat to sur...
|6 hr
|Imagine That
|1
|Is Donald Trump America's Milosevic?
|14 hr
|DeathToUSA
|6
|Italy the Land of Art, Food, and Debt (Sep '11)
|Jan 1
|edna19
|10
|Italy's Tuscany always on my mind (Aug '12)
|Jan 1
|edna-m
|5
|Italy's Defender Matteo Darmian Is Of Armenian ... (Jun '14)
|Dec 6
|Alexander AKOPIAN
|9
|Anthony's gets its brick oven, looks to open in... (Mar '16)
|Dec 6
|Downtown Mistake
|8
|Modern Democracy Has Plenty of Trump Precedents
|Nov '16
|PolakPotrafi
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC