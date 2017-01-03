Watford veteran who fled Italian pris...

Watford veteran who fled Italian prisoner of war camp donates to earthquake-stricken village

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Watford Observer

A British veteran who was sheltered by an Italian family after he fled a prisoner of war camp is showing his gratitude by helping people whose homes were destroyed by a recent earthquake. The son of well-known Watford doctor C L Batteson, Eric Batteson, now aged 97, was captured in 1942 and taken to the Sforzacosta prison camp in Macerata in central Italy.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Watford Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Your View: Climate book documents threat to sur... 6 hr Imagine That 1
News Is Donald Trump America's Milosevic? 14 hr DeathToUSA 6
News Italy the Land of Art, Food, and Debt (Sep '11) Jan 1 edna19 10
News Italy's Tuscany always on my mind (Aug '12) Jan 1 edna-m 5
News Italy's Defender Matteo Darmian Is Of Armenian ... (Jun '14) Dec 6 Alexander AKOPIAN 9
News Anthony's gets its brick oven, looks to open in... (Mar '16) Dec 6 Downtown Mistake 8
News Modern Democracy Has Plenty of Trump Precedents Nov '16 PolakPotrafi 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,432 • Total comments across all topics: 277,621,752

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC