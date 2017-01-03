Watford veteran who fled Italian prisoner of war camp donates to earthquake-stricken village

A British veteran who was sheltered by an Italian family after he fled a prisoner of war camp is showing his gratitude by helping people whose homes were destroyed by a recent earthquake. The son of well-known Watford doctor C L Batteson, Eric Batteson, now aged 97, was captured in 1942 and taken to the Sforzacosta prison camp in Macerata in central Italy.

