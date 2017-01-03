Vintage Wine Tasting Italian Style

Vintage Wine Tasting Italian Style

It was one of those tastings that you read about in the fine wine magazines - eight or so wines of vintages going back 19th century. Held at Villa Era near Biella in the north of Italy this was certainly a unique experience.

Chicago, IL

