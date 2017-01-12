Viewfinders: In Bologna, Italy, chocolate beneath the mist
On a November night, people crowded into the main square of Bologna, Italy, for the annual Chocolate Festival. "I had just finished a cappuccino in a cafe with some traveling companions when we walked into Piazza Maggiore, one of the largest and oldest public squares in Italy, right in the heart of Bologna.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Your View: Climate book documents threat to sur...
|Jan 9
|Fartosaurus Rex
|3
|Is Donald Trump America's Milosevic?
|Jan 4
|DeathToUSA
|6
|Italy the Land of Art, Food, and Debt (Sep '11)
|Jan 1
|edna19
|10
|Italy's Tuscany always on my mind (Aug '12)
|Jan 1
|edna-m
|5
|Italy's Defender Matteo Darmian Is Of Armenian ... (Jun '14)
|Dec '16
|Alexander AKOPIAN
|9
|Anthony's gets its brick oven, looks to open in... (Mar '16)
|Dec '16
|Downtown Mistake
|8
|Modern Democracy Has Plenty of Trump Precedents
|Nov '16
|PolakPotrafi
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC