Vallejo Sister City Association to hold annual meeting

Neighbors, friends, coworkers, community leaders and citizens are invited to participate in the Vallejo Sister City Association's annual meeting set for Saturday, Jan. 14. The event will feature a Power Point presentation of the association's year in review, an award presentation, and international finger foods. Vallejo's sister cities include, Baguio City, Philippines; Akashi, Japan; Jincheon, South Korea; La Spezia, Italy; Bagamoyo, Tanzania: and Trondheim, Norway.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Vallejo Times-Herald.