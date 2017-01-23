US bombing in Libya linked to Berlin truck attack

APRIL 12: Rebel fighters return from front lines April 12, 2011 in Ajdabiyah, Libya. Rebels continued to hold the strategic town of Ajdabiyah April 12. Some members of NATO have urged increased bombing of army troops loyal to Libyan ruler Moammar Gaddafi, as the civil conflict between rebels and pro-Gaddafi factions continued.

