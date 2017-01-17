Upscale Food Halls - On Trend and On The Rise

The growth of high-end food halls is taking off around the country as consumers seek fast, fresh, high-quality, chef-driven meals with a local touch, and as landlords seek to cash in on the continued growth of fast-casual dining. These boutique-style, upscale food halls are modeled more after famous European markets like Barcelona's Mercado de la Boqueria than after airport or suburban mall food courts.

Start the conversation, or Read more at JD Supra.