UPDATE 1-Italy's Mediaset ready to scale down pay-TV and cut soccer
Jan 18 Italy's Mediaset is ready to scale down pay-TV and stop broadcasting soccer if it becomes too costly, the company told analysts on Wednesday, expanding on its strategy rethink after a sale to French media group Vivendi fell through. Vivendi had pulled out of the proposed deal for Mediaset's Premium pay-TV operation in July, saying its business plan was unrealistic, and relations worsened with the French group's stake-building last month to become Mediaset's second-largest shareholder.
