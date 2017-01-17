UPDATE 1-Italy's Mediaset ready to sc...

UPDATE 1-Italy's Mediaset ready to scale down pay-TV and cut soccer

16 hrs ago

Jan 18 Italy's Mediaset is ready to scale down pay-TV and stop broadcasting soccer if it becomes too costly, the company told analysts on Wednesday, expanding on its strategy rethink after a sale to French media group Vivendi fell through. Vivendi had pulled out of the proposed deal for Mediaset's Premium pay-TV operation in July, saying its business plan was unrealistic, and relations worsened with the French group's stake-building last month to become Mediaset's second-largest shareholder.

Chicago, IL

