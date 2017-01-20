Tuck in - before the foodageddon

Tuck in - before the foodageddon

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: This is Wiltshire

"BETTER enjoy it while it lasts!" chirped my partner fighting off my fork, beating me with sheer brute force to the last of Casa Paolo's moreish crespolini. "It'll be slim pickings post-Brexit..." It may have been a throwaway comment, a harmless wisecrack, but as the sobering prospect sank in, I was overcome with 'last supper' gloom.

Start the conversation, or Read more at This is Wiltshire.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Italy the Land of Art, Food, and Debt (Sep '11) Sun edna19 10
News Italy's Tuscany always on my mind (Aug '12) Sun edna-m 5
News Italy's Defender Matteo Darmian Is Of Armenian ... (Jun '14) Dec 6 Alexander AKOPIAN 9
News Anthony's gets its brick oven, looks to open in... (Mar '16) Dec 6 Downtown Mistake 8
News Modern Democracy Has Plenty of Trump Precedents Nov '16 PolakPotrafi 1
News Claims of election fraud resonate with growing ... Nov '16 reality 3
News Tom Hanks sees US election warning in thriller ... Oct '16 leggings 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Mexico
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Iraq
  4. South Korea
  5. General Motors
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,416 • Total comments across all topics: 277,567,033

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC