Third Romanian citizen trapped by ava...

Third Romanian citizen trapped by avalanche in Italy identified; currently in hospital

12 hrs ago

The Italian authorities confirm the identification of the third Romanian citizen that was a victim of the Italian avalanche that hit a hotel in Farindola, Abruzzo. He is a minor and is currently under medical care at the hospital in Pescara, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs informs.

