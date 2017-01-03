Theater, dance, music highlight 41st Spoleto Festival USA

Russian composer P.I. Tchaikovsky's sumptuous opera "Eugene Onegin," a concert by jazz master Dee Dee Bridgewater and performance by flamenco dance star Marla Pages are just a few of the many highlights promised in this spring's 2017 Spoleto Festival USA. The internationally renowned Charleston, South Carolina-based array of music, theater and dance is set to run from May 26 to June 11, organizers announced Sunday.

