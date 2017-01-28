The Weeknd Admires Selena Gomez From Afar On Romantic Italy Trip - Stunning Pic
Ooh la la! The Weeknd admired Selena Gomez from afar during their Italy trip, clearly marveling at the masterpiece in front of him. The 'Starboy' singer shared the sweet snap on Jan. 28, making their romance Instagram official! See the cute pic! Selena Gomez , 24, and The Weeknd , 26, couldn't keep their hands off each other at the Uffizi Museum in Florence, Italy on Jan. 27. Now, the "Starboy" crooner has taken things to the next level, by making their romance social media official! He shared a stunning snap via Instagram Live on Jan. 28, admiring his gorgeous new love interest from afar.
