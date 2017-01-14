The Met Presents Marisa Merz: the Sky...

The Met Presents Marisa Merz: the Sky is a Great Space

In January 2017, The Met Breuer will present the first major retrospective in the United States of the Italian painter, sculptor, and installation artist Marisa Merz . Marisa Merz: The Sky Is a Great Space will bring together five decades of work to explore Merz's prodigious talent and influence.

