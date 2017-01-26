The Latest: Spain probes if boy's body from migrant drowning

The Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists says President Donald Trump's comments on nuclear weapons and climate change factored in to its decision to move the Doomsday Clock 30 seconds closer to midnight. President Donald Trump triggered a diplomatic clash and fresh fight over trade Thursday as the White House proposed a 20 percent tax on imports from Mexico and Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto abruptly scrapped next week's trip to Washington Sean Spicer says the President is currently planning on implementing an import tax on Mexico to pay for border wall.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WLNE-TV Providence.