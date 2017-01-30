The Latest: Spain probes if boy's bod...

The Latest: Spain probes if boy's body from migrant drowning

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Houston Chronicle

Wrapped in blankets, Sub-Saharan migrants look at the coast inside the Golfo Azzurro rescue vessel as they are arriving at the port of Messina, in Italy, with more than 299 migrants aboard the ship rescued by members of Proactive Open Arms NGO, on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017. less Wrapped in blankets, Sub-Saharan migrants look at the coast inside the Golfo Azzurro rescue vessel as they are arriving at the port of Messina, in Italy, with more than 299 migrants aboard the ship rescued by ... more Authorities in southern Spain are investigating whether a boy's body that washed up on a beach last week is linked to a group of sub-Saharan migrants that drowned in mid-January as they tried to cross the Strait of Gibraltar.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Your View: Climate book documents threat to sur... Jan 9 Fartosaurus Rex 3
News Is Donald Trump America's Milosevic? Jan 4 DeathToUSA 6
News Italy the Land of Art, Food, and Debt (Sep '11) Jan 1 edna19 10
News Italy's Tuscany always on my mind (Aug '12) Jan 1 edna-m 5
News Italy's Defender Matteo Darmian Is Of Armenian ... (Jun '14) Dec '16 Alexander AKOPIAN 9
News Anthony's gets its brick oven, looks to open in... (Mar '16) Dec '16 Downtown Mistake 8
News Modern Democracy Has Plenty of Trump Precedents Nov '16 PolakPotrafi 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Super Bowl
  3. American Idol
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Iraq
  4. Syria
  5. China
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,201 • Total comments across all topics: 278,399,683

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC