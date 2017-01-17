The Latest: Buried hotel one of many snow rescues in Italy

This photo taken from video shows an aerial view of the hotel hit by an avalanche in Farindola, Italy, early Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017. Rescue workers were met with an eerie silence Thursday when they reached a four-star spa hotel in a mountainous earthquake region of central Italy where authorities said at least 30 people were missing, including at least two children.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Yorkton This Week & Enterprise.