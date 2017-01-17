The Latest: Buried hotel one of many ...

The Latest: Buried hotel one of many snow rescues in Italy

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Yorkton This Week & Enterprise

This photo taken from video shows an aerial view of the hotel hit by an avalanche in Farindola, Italy, early Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017. Rescue workers were met with an eerie silence Thursday when they reached a four-star spa hotel in a mountainous earthquake region of central Italy where authorities said at least 30 people were missing, including at least two children.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Yorkton This Week & Enterprise.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Your View: Climate book documents threat to sur... Jan 9 Fartosaurus Rex 3
News Is Donald Trump America's Milosevic? Jan 4 DeathToUSA 6
News Italy the Land of Art, Food, and Debt (Sep '11) Jan 1 edna19 10
News Italy's Tuscany always on my mind (Aug '12) Jan 1 edna-m 5
News Italy's Defender Matteo Darmian Is Of Armenian ... (Jun '14) Dec '16 Alexander AKOPIAN 9
News Anthony's gets its brick oven, looks to open in... (Mar '16) Dec '16 Downtown Mistake 8
News Modern Democracy Has Plenty of Trump Precedents Nov '16 PolakPotrafi 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,781 • Total comments across all topics: 278,059,818

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC