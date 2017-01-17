The Inauguration and the Women's Marches are over: Now What?

FOUR hours after Donald Trump was sworn in as the 45th President of the United States, the world heaved. The Women's March on Washington spread to include cities across the country and around the world: London, Tokyo, Nairobi, Berlin, New Delhi, Sydney, Oslo, Barcelona, Capetown, Tibillsi and hundreds more joined major marches in Chicago, Los Angeles, Boston and beyond.

