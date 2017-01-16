The cast went to Italy and all we got...

The cast went to Italy and all we got was the bland romantic drama 'Lost in Florence'

The ancient game of calcio storico , played in one Italian city for a brief period of each summer, proves rejuvenating for the brokenhearted American at the center of "Lost in Florence." For the audience, it's the only intriguing element in a seemingly tourist-bureau-sanctioned travelogue posing as a romantic drama.

