Thailand duo back in Italy Wednesday

9 hrs ago

Bolzano, January 16 - Two Italian tourists aged 18 and 20 who were arrested last week in Thailand for offending the Thai flag will be back in Italy on Wednesday, Italian Senator Karl Zeller said Monday, citing Foreign Ministry Undersecretary Benedetto Della Vedova. The pair, Tobias Gamper and Ian Gerstgrasser, from the northern Alto Adige region, will be transferred to Bangkok on Monday and board a flight for Italy Tuesday, Zeller said.

