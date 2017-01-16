Ten days in Italy

The time it takes from arriving at Rome's Fiumicino Airport to seeing my first accident: 20 minutes.I'm waiting for a bus outside Terminal 3 when a dusty Fiat runs into the back of a truck. Half an hour later, while surging through the dull Roman suburbs, I watch as a speeding BMW driven by an over-coiffured blonde careers into the side of a taxi.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Stuff.co.nz.