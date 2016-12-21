Tehran museum to exhibit newly recovered relics from Italy
An exhibition of historical relics recently recovered from Italy will open to the public this morning at the National Museum of Iran in downtown Tehran. Part of a larger group smuggled into Italy in 2008, the artifacts were initially delivered to the Iranian Embassy in Rome following years of hard-fought legal battle with the Italian art authorities.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tehran Times.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Italy the Land of Art, Food, and Debt (Sep '11)
|Sun
|edna19
|10
|Italy's Tuscany always on my mind (Aug '12)
|Sun
|edna-m
|5
|Italy's Defender Matteo Darmian Is Of Armenian ... (Jun '14)
|Dec 6
|Alexander AKOPIAN
|9
|Anthony's gets its brick oven, looks to open in... (Mar '16)
|Dec 6
|Downtown Mistake
|8
|Modern Democracy Has Plenty of Trump Precedents
|Nov '16
|PolakPotrafi
|1
|Claims of election fraud resonate with growing ...
|Nov '16
|reality
|3
|Tom Hanks sees US election warning in thriller ...
|Oct '16
|leggings
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC