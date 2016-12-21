Tehran museum to exhibit newly recove...

Tehran museum to exhibit newly recovered relics from Italy

9 hrs ago Read more: Tehran Times

An exhibition of historical relics recently recovered from Italy will open to the public this morning at the National Museum of Iran in downtown Tehran. Part of a larger group smuggled into Italy in 2008, the artifacts were initially delivered to the Iranian Embassy in Rome following years of hard-fought legal battle with the Italian art authorities.

Chicago, IL

