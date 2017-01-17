Strong earthquakes hit central Italy, no injuries reported
A spate of strong earthquakes hit central Italy on Wednesday, unnerving residents shaken by last year's deadly tremors and forcing hundreds of schools, rail links and the underground metro in Rome to close. Students stand outdoors after being evacuated from their school following an earthquake in Rome, Italy, January 18, 2017.
