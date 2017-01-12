Sophia and Sistine Stallone Walk Dolc...

Sophia and Sistine Stallone Walk Dolce & Gabbana Fashion Show -- See the Pics

The actor's oldest daughters, Sophia, 20, and Sistine, 18, walked the Dolce & Gabbana runway at Men's Fashion Week in Milan, Italy, on Saturday. Sistine worked the catwalk in an oversized black vest adorned with gold buttons, and accessorized her look simple black heels.

