Snow, icy weather grip Italy
Rome, January 9 - Heavy snowfall and below-freezing temperatures on Monday continued to grip Italy, especially southern regions where many schools remained closed after the Christmas-holiday break. The plants of Sevel, Honda and Hydro and most companies in Val di Sangro in the Abruzzo region were also shut down on Monday while the first shift at the FCA plant in Melfi, Sicily, was suspended.
Start the conversation, or Read more at ANSA.it.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Your View: Climate book documents threat to sur...
|Jan 5
|Anonymous
|2
|Is Donald Trump America's Milosevic?
|Jan 4
|DeathToUSA
|6
|Italy the Land of Art, Food, and Debt (Sep '11)
|Jan 1
|edna19
|10
|Italy's Tuscany always on my mind (Aug '12)
|Jan 1
|edna-m
|5
|Italy's Defender Matteo Darmian Is Of Armenian ... (Jun '14)
|Dec '16
|Alexander AKOPIAN
|9
|Anthony's gets its brick oven, looks to open in... (Mar '16)
|Dec '16
|Downtown Mistake
|8
|Modern Democracy Has Plenty of Trump Precedents
|Nov '16
|PolakPotrafi
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC