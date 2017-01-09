Snow, icy weather grip Italy

Snow, icy weather grip Italy

Rome, January 9 - Heavy snowfall and below-freezing temperatures on Monday continued to grip Italy, especially southern regions where many schools remained closed after the Christmas-holiday break. The plants of Sevel, Honda and Hydro and most companies in Val di Sangro in the Abruzzo region were also shut down on Monday while the first shift at the FCA plant in Melfi, Sicily, was suspended.

