Sixteen dead, many Hungarian teenagers, in Italy bus accident

2 hrs ago

VERONA, Italy/BUDAPEST - At least 16 people were killed and dozens injured, after a bus carrying Hungarian students crashed and burst into flames in northern Italy, authorities said on Saturday. The bus went off the road near a highway exit close to Verona around midnight on Friday.

Chicago, IL

