Six dead in helicopter crash on Italy...

Six dead in helicopter crash on Italy avalanche mountainside

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: ITV

All six people on board a helicopter have died in a mountainside crash just days after a tragic avalanche in the same Italian region of Abruzzo. Medical workers and a flight crew had been rescuing an injured skier when it crashed into the ground in the snow-covered Apennine Mountains.

Start the conversation, or Read more at ITV.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Your View: Climate book documents threat to sur... Jan 9 Fartosaurus Rex 3
News Is Donald Trump America's Milosevic? Jan 4 DeathToUSA 6
News Italy the Land of Art, Food, and Debt (Sep '11) Jan 1 edna19 10
News Italy's Tuscany always on my mind (Aug '12) Jan 1 edna-m 5
News Italy's Defender Matteo Darmian Is Of Armenian ... (Jun '14) Dec '16 Alexander AKOPIAN 9
News Anthony's gets its brick oven, looks to open in... (Mar '16) Dec '16 Downtown Mistake 8
News Modern Democracy Has Plenty of Trump Precedents Nov '16 PolakPotrafi 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,123 • Total comments across all topics: 278,232,821

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC