Selena Gomez Makes Romance With The Weeknd Instagram Official, Posts Video From Italian Vacation
Instagram official! Selena Gomez took to Instagram early Monday morning to share her first social media post featuring her rumored new boyfriend, The Weeknd. WATCH: EXCLUSIVE PICS: Selena Gomez and The Weeknd Enjoy PDA-Filled Romantic Dinner in Italy The black-and-white clip features the "Starboy" singer sitting on a river boat wearing a camo hoodie and shades as the pair cruise through the water.
