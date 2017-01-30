'Scarface' villa becomes youth center
Caserta, January 30 - A ceremony was held on Monday to mark the end of works for the renovation of a villa in "Scarface" style built by Walter Schiavone, brother of the Casalesi Camorra boss Francesco Sandokan Schiavone. After its seizure and acquisition by the town council, it will within two months become a sports and rehabilitation center managed by the Caserta health center for youth suffering from mental issues.
Start the conversation, or Read more at ANSA.it.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Your View: Climate book documents threat to sur...
|Jan 9
|Fartosaurus Rex
|3
|Is Donald Trump America's Milosevic?
|Jan 4
|DeathToUSA
|6
|Italy the Land of Art, Food, and Debt (Sep '11)
|Jan 1
|edna19
|10
|Italy's Tuscany always on my mind (Aug '12)
|Jan 1
|edna-m
|5
|Italy's Defender Matteo Darmian Is Of Armenian ... (Jun '14)
|Dec '16
|Alexander AKOPIAN
|9
|Anthony's gets its brick oven, looks to open in... (Mar '16)
|Dec '16
|Downtown Mistake
|8
|Modern Democracy Has Plenty of Trump Precedents
|Nov '16
|PolakPotrafi
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC