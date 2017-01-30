'Scarface' villa becomes youth center

Caserta, January 30 - A ceremony was held on Monday to mark the end of works for the renovation of a villa in "Scarface" style built by Walter Schiavone, brother of the Casalesi Camorra boss Francesco Sandokan Schiavone. After its seizure and acquisition by the town council, it will within two months become a sports and rehabilitation center managed by the Caserta health center for youth suffering from mental issues.

