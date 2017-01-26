RPT-INTERVIEW -Safilo CEO says can weather potential LVMH loss

MILAN, Jan 27 Italian eyewear group Safilo can make up for the potential loss of design-to-distribution deals with French luxury group LVMH with new licences and by expanding its own brands, its chief executive said on Friday. Shares in Safilo were hit last week by a report that LVMH could buy a stake in spectacles maker Marcolin and grant it licences currently held by Safilo and worth 340 million euros of its sales.

