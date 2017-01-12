RPT-Former Italian PM Berlusconi sues ECB at European Court of Justice
Jan 13 Former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi and his Fininvest holding company have filed a case against the European Central Bank at the European Court of Justice, court documents showed on Friday. The records did not contain any information about the case other than that it was filed on Dec 23. The ECB declined to comment.
