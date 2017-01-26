Raffaele Sollecito claims his life was 'destroyed' by his legal fight

The Italian student twice convicted then cleared of murdering British student Meredith Kercher with Amanda Knox said today he is a "victim" in a "tragedy that has destroyed my life" Raffaele Sollecito, 32, claims he has $760,000 of debt and is suing the Italian authorities for compensation and says their "mistakes" mean many still think he is guilty of killing Meredith in 2007. The 32-year-old also revealed he still talks to his former lover Amanda Knox 'very occasionally', but 'never' about the murder.

