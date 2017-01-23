Questions arise over Italy's response...

Questions arise over Italy's response to snow-hit hotel

Questions intensified Monday into whether Italian authorities underestimated the risks facing a snowbound mountain hotel hours before an avalanche hit, as rescue crews weighed using heavy equipment to try to reach 23 people in the hotel who are still buried under the snow. Five days after up to 60,000 tons of snow, rocks and uprooted trees plowed into the Hotel Rigopiano in central Italy, rescue crews were still digging by hand and with shovels and chainsaws to try to find more survivors.

Chicago, IL

