Puppies found in Italy avalanche hotel boost hope for survivors

17 hrs ago

Rescuers recovered three puppies from under the rubble of Italy's avalanche-hit hotel Monday sparking fresh hopes some of the 22 people still missing after five days could be found alive. Firefighter Fabio Jerman said the discovery of the three shaggy white Abruzzo sheepdog pups meant there were still air pockets in the collapsed luxury spa resort, "an important sign of life, which gives us hope".

Chicago, IL

