Puglia mafia clan busted

17 hrs ago Read more: ANSA.it

Bari, January 12 - Police on Thursday busted a Puglia mafia clan and seized a haul of military-style weapons. Over 200 officers fanned out in the area between Bari and Altamura to make 17 arrests including a Carabiniere who was placed under house arrest.

Chicago, IL

