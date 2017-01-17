Pope baptizes babies born in Italian ...

Pope baptizes babies born in Italian earthquake zone

In a gesture of closeness to those who lost loved ones and homes following several devastating earthquakes, Pope Francis baptized 13 babies from central Italy. The pope celebrated the sacrament of baptism Jan. 14 in a private ceremony in the chapel of the Domus Sanctae Marthae, where he lives.

Chicago, IL

