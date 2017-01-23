Peace talks with NDF in Rome breaking...

Peace talks with NDF in Rome breaking new ground - " Bello

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Manila Bulletin

Rome, Italy - Government peace panel Chairman Silvestre Bello, III said here on Sunday that the Rome talks between the Philippine Government and the National Democratic Front "are breaking new ground and gaining more traction towards finally achieving peace in the country." They are starting to come to terms in striking an agreement here over issues regarding social and economic reforms - the so-called "heart and soul" of the peace negotiations which are on the third round here in Rome, at the Holiday Inn Rome-Parco de Medici.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Manila Bulletin.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Your View: Climate book documents threat to sur... Jan 9 Fartosaurus Rex 3
News Is Donald Trump America's Milosevic? Jan 4 DeathToUSA 6
News Italy the Land of Art, Food, and Debt (Sep '11) Jan 1 edna19 10
News Italy's Tuscany always on my mind (Aug '12) Jan 1 edna-m 5
News Italy's Defender Matteo Darmian Is Of Armenian ... (Jun '14) Dec '16 Alexander AKOPIAN 9
News Anthony's gets its brick oven, looks to open in... (Mar '16) Dec '16 Downtown Mistake 8
News Modern Democracy Has Plenty of Trump Precedents Nov '16 PolakPotrafi 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,717 • Total comments across all topics: 278,147,896

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC