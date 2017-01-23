Peace talks with NDF in Rome breaking new ground - " Bello

Rome, Italy - Government peace panel Chairman Silvestre Bello, III said here on Sunday that the Rome talks between the Philippine Government and the National Democratic Front "are breaking new ground and gaining more traction towards finally achieving peace in the country." They are starting to come to terms in striking an agreement here over issues regarding social and economic reforms - the so-called "heart and soul" of the peace negotiations which are on the third round here in Rome, at the Holiday Inn Rome-Parco de Medici.

