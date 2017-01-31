Palermo named Italy culture capital 2018

Palermo named Italy culture capital 2018

Read more: ANSA.it

Rome, January 31 - Palermo has been picked as Italian culture capital for 2018, Culture Minister Dario Franceschini announced after the selection by a jury led by Bocconi University Professor Stefano Baia Curioni. The other finalists were Alghero, Aquileia, Comacchio, Ercolano , Montebelluna, Recanati, Settimo Torinese, Trento and a group of northern Sicilian towns.

Chicago, IL

