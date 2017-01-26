Palace: Sison's removal from US terror list vital for peace talks' success

MALACAA'ANG expressed hope on Thursday that the United States would heed the call of the Duterte administration to remove Communist Party of the Philippines founding chairman Jose Maria Sison from its list of international terrorists. Speaking to reporters, Presidential Spokesperson Ernesto Abella said delisting Sison from terror list was aligned with President Rodrigo Duterte's intention to pursue peace dialogue with Sison.

