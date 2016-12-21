Norman Cook returns home from NYE gig...

Norman Cook returns home from NYE gig in Italy after a lonely...

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Daily Mail

Norman Cook returns home from NYE gig in Italy after a lonely Christmas following split from Zoe Ball... while she celebrates six months of sobriety And Norman Cook certainly looked ready to put this difficult year behind him on Sunday, as he landed in London after an exciting New Years' Eve gig with a smile. The 53-year-old DJ, who is better known by the name Fatboy Slim, looked in good spirits as he returned home from his club appearance in Parma, Italy - one week after embarking on his first Christmas alone in 17 years.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Italy the Land of Art, Food, and Debt (Sep '11) 6 hr edna19 10
News Italy's Tuscany always on my mind (Aug '12) 6 hr edna-m 5
News Italy's Defender Matteo Darmian Is Of Armenian ... (Jun '14) Dec 6 Alexander AKOPIAN 9
News Anthony's gets its brick oven, looks to open in... (Mar '16) Dec 6 Downtown Mistake 8
News Modern Democracy Has Plenty of Trump Precedents Nov '16 PolakPotrafi 1
News Claims of election fraud resonate with growing ... Nov '16 reality 3
News Tom Hanks sees US election warning in thriller ... Oct '16 leggings 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Gunman
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Egypt
  4. Iraq
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,605 • Total comments across all topics: 277,520,246

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC