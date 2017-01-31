No comment on Aosta prosecutor arrest

Aosta, January 31 - Attorney Claudio Soro on Tuesday did not comment the arrest of his client, Aosta prosecutor Pasquale Longarini, the previous day on charges of improperly inducing third parties to give or promise money or other commodities in an investigation coordinated by Milan prosecutors. "We have no comment at this time", Soro said, adding that no date has yet been scheduled for his client's questioning by Milan prosecutors.

