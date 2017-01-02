New Year sales kick off in Sicily

New Year sales kick off in Sicily

11 hrs ago Read more: ANSA.it

Rome, January 2 - New Year sales kicked off early in Sicily and Basilicata Monday ahead of their start across Italy on January 5. Retail group Confcommercio said each Italian household will spend an average 344 euros in the sales. With purchases of clothes, shoes and accessories leading the way, the sales should reap a total of 5.3 billion euros, it said.

Chicago, IL

