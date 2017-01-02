New Year sales kick off in Sicily
Rome, January 2 - New Year sales kicked off early in Sicily and Basilicata Monday ahead of their start across Italy on January 5. Retail group Confcommercio said each Italian household will spend an average 344 euros in the sales. With purchases of clothes, shoes and accessories leading the way, the sales should reap a total of 5.3 billion euros, it said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at ANSA.it.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Italy the Land of Art, Food, and Debt (Sep '11)
|Sun
|edna19
|10
|Italy's Tuscany always on my mind (Aug '12)
|Sun
|edna-m
|5
|Italy's Defender Matteo Darmian Is Of Armenian ... (Jun '14)
|Dec 6
|Alexander AKOPIAN
|9
|Anthony's gets its brick oven, looks to open in... (Mar '16)
|Dec 6
|Downtown Mistake
|8
|Modern Democracy Has Plenty of Trump Precedents
|Nov '16
|PolakPotrafi
|1
|Claims of election fraud resonate with growing ...
|Nov '16
|reality
|3
|Tom Hanks sees US election warning in thriller ...
|Oct '16
|leggings
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC